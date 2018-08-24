Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby eastern black rhino

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a new baby eastern black rhino.

Zoo staff members say the calf was born to 25-year-old mother Inge and father Forrest and mother and calf are doing well. Inge and the new calf will be allowed time to bond before the public views them.

The unnamed calf born Sunday is the second birth of a rhino calf at the zoo this year. A total of seven eastern black rhinos have been born at the zoo.

The zoo says it hopes the births help bring attention to the status of the eastern black rhino as a critically endangered species.

Officials say fewer than 750 eastern black rhinos remain in the wild. Poaching and habitat loss are the primary threats to the species.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company