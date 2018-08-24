MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati police officer shot, taken to hospital

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a Cincinnati officer has been shot and taken to a hospital and a suspect has been wounded.

Police Lt. Steve Saunders says no other information, including medical conditions, was immediately available following the Friday afternoon shooting.

The officer was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. First responders were treating the suspect at the scene.

A section of Victory Parkway in the city’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood was closed by police.

