MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns QB Taylor Won’t Miss Time After Dislocating Pinky

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not expected to miss any time after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday’s win over Philadelphia.

Taylor appeared to hurt himself seriously when he landed awkwardly while falling out bounds in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed his non-throwing hand and ran to Cleveland’s sideline. He was treated in the locker room and returned to the game.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said on a conference call Friday that Taylor won’t be sidelined by the injury. The 29-year-old is expected to start the Sept. 9 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hold down the No. 1 job until top draft pick Baker Mayfield is ready.

Taylor went on Twitter to say he was “doing well.” He left the stadium following Thursday’s game before speaking to the media.

Jackson said rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is not expected to miss significant time after hurting his back

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company