Browns QB Taylor Says He’s ‘doing Well’ After Injuring Hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor says on Twitter that he’s “doing well” after injuring his left hand against Philadelphia.

Taylor got hurt when he fell without contact and landed on his hand and wrist in the first quarter of Thursday night’s exhibition. Taylor returned, but he remained in the locker room in the second half for treatment and left FirstEnergy Stadium before speaking to the media.

Taylor was expected to undergo more tests Friday. He went on social media to thank Cleveland fans for prayers and promised to make good on an appearance commitment.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is expected to provide an update on Taylor, who is starting ahead of Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Mayfield replaced Taylor in the first half and got his first snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense.

The Browns open the regular season on Sept. 9 against Pittsburgh.

