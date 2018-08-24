MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns QB Taylor Says He’s ‘doing Well’ After Injuring Hand

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor says on Twitter that he’s “doing well” after injuring his left hand against Philadelphia.

Taylor got hurt when he fell without contact and landed on his hand and wrist in the first quarter of Thursday night’s exhibition. Taylor returned, but he remained in the locker room in the second half for treatment and left FirstEnergy Stadium before speaking to the media.

Taylor was expected to undergo more tests Friday. He went on social media to thank Cleveland fans for prayers and promised to make good on an appearance commitment.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is expected to provide an update on Taylor, who is starting ahead of Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Mayfield replaced Taylor in the first half and got his first snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense.

The Browns open the regular season on Sept. 9 against Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company