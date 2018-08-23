Wright State faculty union threatens strike

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University’s unionized faculty members are threatening to strike ahead of a fact-finder’s report that’s due next month.

Wright State chapter of the American Association of University Professors will hold two meetings before they vote on the report. The union has scheduled a strike date for Oct. 1.

According to the union, Wright State’s contract proposal offered up earlier this year didn’t include raises. They say it reduced health care benefits as well.

The board of trustees voted last year to cut $30 million from the university’s budget. Administrators expect another decline in revenue this year due to enrollment and other issues.

WSU spokesman Seth Bauguess says the university won’t comment on the strike date while negotiations are still ongoing.

