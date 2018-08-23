Ohio State probe shows Meyer allowed bad behavior for years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Urban Meyer may have weathered scandal at Ohio State, but not without a lasting stain as an exhaustive report detailed behavior that could have easily taken down a coach of lesser stature.

The investigation released soon after Meyer answered questions from reporters about his suspension Wednesday night showed that he tolerated bad behavior for years from assistant coach Zach Smith. The findings represent a new turn in the Meyer saga, showing how he failed when handling several issues squarely within his control while dealing with the grandson of legendary Ohio State coach Earle Bruce.

Ohio State issued Meyer a relatively light, three game suspension — granting enough leeway to still let him prep the Buckeyes for two games they’re unlikely to lose. He will also lose six weeks of salary in a year he’s slate to earn $7.6 million under a deal that runs through 2022.

Meyer kept Smith on staff despite Smith being accused of domestic violence, getting treatment for drug addiction, visiting a strip club on a recruiting trip and poor job performance.

