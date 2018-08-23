Man sentenced for harassing voicemails left at synagogues

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of leaving harassing voicemails at Jewish houses of worship in two Cleveland suburbs has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined $700.

Court records show Abdulrahman Abukhalil (ab-duhl-RAH’-man ah-buh-kah-LEEL’) was sentenced Wednesday on telephone harassment charges. He pleaded no contest to the charges in June.

Authorities said Abukhalil left voicemails in January at Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights and Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. Court records say the synagogue in University Heights reported threatening and anti-Semitic messages.

The judge Wednesday ordered Abukhalil to stay away from both synagogues, not to harass anyone and to seek mental and substance abuse treatment that is deemed appropriate after he is released from jail and begins four years of probation.

Abukhalil’s attorney declined to comment.

