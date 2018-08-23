Lion Dies At Phoenix Zoo After Illness

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Zoo says an eight-year-old African lion named Kitambi has died after a brief illness.

Zoo officials say Kitambi passed away on Tuesday night.

He started showing signs of illness Friday when he acted lethargic and lost his appetite. Tests revealed an infection in his right rear leg and a depletion of white blood cells.

Zoo officials say Kitambi’s health deteriorated rapidly despite efforts from the animal care team like IV fluids and antibiotics.

His body was transported to Midwestern University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for an autopsy.

Kitambi was born at the Columbus Zoo in November 2011 and joined the Phoenix Zoo the following year. He lived with a 20-year-old female African lion named Cookie.

Zoo president and CEO Bert Castro says Kitambi will be missed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company