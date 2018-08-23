Lancaster Colony: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.4 million.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $308.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.3 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

Lancaster Colony shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

Comments

comments