MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lancaster Colony: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.4 million.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $308.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.3 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

Lancaster Colony shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company