Foreign Exchange Student Drowns In Northern Minnesota

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a teenager who drowned in a northern Minnesota lake was a foreign exchange student from Egypt.

Eighteen-year-old Ammar Abo El-Nagoh was a student at Oberlin College in Ohio.

Witnesses told investigators the teen, wearing a life jacket, swam from shore to a floating dock and back on Twin Lakes near Ely Tuesday evening. Authorities say he decided to try again without the life jacket, but went under water.

His body was recovered about 30 minutes later.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company