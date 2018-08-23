MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dad Charged In Death Of Baby In Hot Car Pleads Not Guilty

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man whose 6-month-old daughter died after she was found unresponsive in a hot car last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child endangering.

Christopher Stewart entered his plea Thursday in county court. The 22-year-old Lodi man was indicted this week.

Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive July 14 in a car in Ray Mellert Park. They say the baby was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A police release says the preliminary cause of death is heat-related. A police report says the child was left in the car for about two hours.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday at the office of Stewart’s attorney.

Medina is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

