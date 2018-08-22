Teen accused of making video threatening school sentenced

Posted On Wed. Aug 22nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A teen accused of making a video threatening to shoot up an Ohio high school has been sentenced to a year of house arrest and probation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a judge Tuesday also ordered 18-year-old Caleb Pribonic not to go within 500 feet of Manchester High School. Pribonic pleaded guilty previously to inducing panic. He said Tuesday the video was a joke and he never intended to frighten anyone.

New Franklin police were notified Feb. 11 about video on Snapchat showing a young man with his face partially hidden, holding a semiautomatic pistol. He named the school in the video, saying: “Eight bullets in here, all going toward the building”

Prosecutors found no evidence Pribonic, who dropped out of Manchester last year, planned to carry out his threats.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company