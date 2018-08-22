L Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ L Brands Inc. (LB) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

L Brands expects full-year earnings to be $2.45 to $2.70 per share.

L Brands shares have fallen 46 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.55, a decrease of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

