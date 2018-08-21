Free Amusement Park Admission For Ohio Teachers This Weekend

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
MASON, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio is offering free admission to teachers for the last weekend in August to celebrate the beginning of the school year.

Kings Island says teachers will receive free admission with valid school identification or teaching licenses from Aug. 24-26. WKRC-TV the Cincinnati-area amusement park in Mason says educators who qualify include teachers, faculty and school staffers.

Kings Island also says educators can purchase a special admission ticket for family and friends for about $30 a ticket.

