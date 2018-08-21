MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

FBI: Mistakenly Released Inmate Back In Custody

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate accused of using another inmate’s identification to escape from a northwest Ohio jail last week is back in custody.

The Cleveland division of the FBI says they arrested Don Ellis Jr. Monday night as he was leaving a hotel in Detroit. The 28-year-old accused of robbing a bank has been charged with escaping from Lucas County’s jail in Toledo.

An FBI official says Ellis walked away from the facility Aug. 15. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Ellis’ attorney.

Lucas County sheriff’s officials believe Ellis used a fellow inmate’s identification bracelet to escape.

Officials say inmate Antoine Moore had posted bail and was scheduled for release. Moore was arrested Friday on charges of aiding and abetting. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

