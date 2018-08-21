5 faith leaders arrested in immigration protest at prison

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Five clergy members protesting the detention of immigrants at a prison in Ohio have been arrested on trespassing charges.

Organizers of the protest say the five wanted to give communion to detainees who have been denied spiritual services.

About 40 people took part in the protest Monday at the prison in Youngstown. Police say the arrests came after the protesters refused to leave despite attempts to reach a resolution.

A prison spokesman tells The Plain Dealer that the detainees have access to an onsite chaplain and weekly religious services.

Among those being held at the prison are dozens of workers arrested during an immigration investigation at an Ohio meat-processing plant in June.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company