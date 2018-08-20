That Scrutinized Bit Of Meyer’s OSU Contract May Be New Norm

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The investigation of how football coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State’s sexual misconduct policy.

It’s a type of specificity becoming increasingly common in college athletic contracts, especially for highly paid coaches who are standard-bearers for their universities. Sports law experts say such provisions clarify expectations for those employees and can make it easier for schools to fire them without compensation if they fall short.

The terms started popping up more often in recent years after the child sex abuse scandal at Penn State, and they go beyond the widespread and often vague morals clauses restricting behavior. Sometimes they reiterate obligations already laid out in school policy, federal Title IX law, or NCAA rules.

___

Associated Press college football writer Ralph Russo contributed to this report.

___

Follow Franko on Twitter at .

___

More AP college football: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company