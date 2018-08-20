MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Regulators Weighing End To AT&T’s Low-income Phone Plan

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio utility regulators are accepting comments on AT&T’s proposal to drop federal Lifeline phone service.

A number of advocacy groups for more than 10,000 low-income Ohioans customers helped by the program are urging the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to reject . Those include the NAACP, AARP and the Ohio Poverty Law Center.

Lifeline offers a credit that covers a quarter of the $36 average monthly cost of a landline telephone.

Advocates argue the program keeps people connected who can’t afford phone and internet services, and that landlines bring them safety in emergencies.

AT&T says Lifeline subscribers have decreased due to increased competition. The company’s received permission to drop the program in 10 states.

If the PUCO allows that, customers would have to find another provider that offers it.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company