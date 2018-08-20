Officials ID 13-year-old Boy Who Drowned In River

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy has drowned in a river.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office identified the boy on Monday as DeAngelo Casey, of Dayton.

Dayton Fire Department officials say authorities were called to Island MetroPark in the southwestern Ohio city around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They say divers pulled the boy from the Stillwater River after searching about two hours.

District Fire Chief Brad Baldwin says the boy was with two friends at a pedestrian bridge in the park when he apparently walked into the water and went under without resurfacing.

Baldwin said the park doesn’t allow swimming from the shore or from the bridge.

Authorities said no additional information was immediately available.

Comments

comments