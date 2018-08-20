Nordson: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) _ Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $94.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.60 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $581.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.1 million.

Nordson shares have fallen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $134.69, a climb of 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

