MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nordson: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) _ Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $94.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.60 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $581.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $590.1 million.

Nordson shares have fallen 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $134.69, a climb of 8.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company