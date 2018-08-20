Editorials From Around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

The Columbus Dispatch, Aug. 18

The cool quotient for getting around Columbus has ramped up a notch or two with the appearance in recent weeks of new rental bikes and sleek motorized scooters.

For now, dockless Lime and Bird scooters and Lime bicycles that can be unlocked with smart phone apps are still mostly novel and fun attractions. That’s apparent from grins bare-headed scooter riders sport as they zip around Downtown, across the Ohio State University campus and through neighborhoods including Clintonville, Linden and the South Side.

How well they are ultimately embraced as requisite last-mile transportation options may be told by how many Downtown workers get serious and start carrying helmets into the office.

But pedestrians are already voicing concerns about getting mowed over by fast-moving vehicles that have suddenly invaded shared sidewalks.

Determining where they can be legally operated should be a top priority for Columbus City Council when it returns to work from an August recess. Additional aspects of “shared active transportation systems” that other cities regulate include how they fit in local zoning laws, whether these businesses are licensed and how many such businesses may operate in a given area.

The Marietta Times, Aug. 18

Since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, federal officials have devoted an enormous amount of effort and resources to making airline travel safe. In general, they seem to have done a good job.

But last Friday, a mentally disturbed ground crew member stole a 76-seat plane from the airport in Seattle. He flew around for 75 minutes, tailed for much of the time by fighter planes, before he crashed the aircraft and died.

It was a “one-in-a-million experience,” one official commented.

Really? Had the man been a terrorist, the death toll might have been much higher.

Clearly, airport security measures need to be re-examined. That always needs to be a priority for the FAA and Homeland Security.

The Blade, Aug. 19

The campaign to fill the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, in the 12th Congressional District, was ferocious and ended in an excruciatingly close election. Final results are still not known.

And because the race was close and hard fought, some supporters of both Democrat Danny O’Connor and Republican Troy Balderson have continued the battle long after the polls closed.

Rumors have circulated that dozens of votes were cast by voters who are too old to be alive, much less to be voting. Some theories focused on a batch of once-missing and then rediscovered votes, which some critics believe are illegitimate and created to sway the election.

The rumors and conspiracies reached a fevered pitch that Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted was forced to step forward to refute them: “Those who want to engage in spreading a blatantly false narrative wholly detached from reality should find better ways to spend their time.”

Nothing is more important than faith in the integrity of our electoral system, and in our election mechanisms. Without that faith, democracy is compromised and conspiracy theories grow.

Americans have to believe their elections, and election counts, are clean and legitimate. And that means election officials, and politicians running for office, have to take extra steps to make sure they truly are.

The Sandusky Register, Aug. 16

We join today with hundreds of other newspapers and call on President Donald J. Trump to stop using the hyperbolic rhetoric he routinely employs to humiliate his perceived enemies. We join other newspapers across the country to condemn Trump’s dangerous and dehumanizing rhetoric, including calling the news media the “enemy of the American people.”

We’re just one of many targets, however, for President Trump. He’s been driving home the message of division, escalating his attacks both broadly, and individually, to disturbing new levels in recent weeks. He’s become chief propagandist of misinformation he cobbles together from questionable news sources, and at the same time purports to call out legitimate news organizations that dare to report on his perceived disingenuousness.

The Sandusky Register stands proudly with other newspapers, with other media companies, with our shared tradition of celebrating our communities and our nation and serving them. We are not the “enemy of the American people,” Mr. President. We are champions of the people, and their right to know, their right to be informed.

