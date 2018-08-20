Cincinnati Homeless Camp Scatters After Monthlong Chase

Posted On Mon. Aug 20th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — An advocate for homeless people living in a Cincinnati encampment says they will go their separate ways after a county prosecutor ordered them to leave a private park.

Advocate Josh Spring says the group has been “chased by the city and the county” and they don’t have anywhere else to go.

The tent city moved onto private land when a county judge banned homeless encampments from all of Hamilton County, but the county prosecutor said last week the judge’s order applied to private property as well.

Spring says it’ll be more difficult for services to reach homeless individuals now that they’ve scattered and some have gone into hiding.

Cincinnati’s sweep of homeless encampments began about a month ago with the closure of a downtown encampment near a busy sports arena.

