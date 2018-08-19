State To Hold Lotteries For Special Archery Deer Hunts

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources will offer special archery deer hunts at nine locations in the state, with local lottery drawings held to determine the participants.

The hunting locations border four of Ohio’s state scenic rivers. Applications will be handled at the local level by ODNR staff during the drawings scheduled in September.

Hunters must attend the meetings for hunts in which they are interested and will need to buy a $5 ticket to enter a drawing. Hunters must have a valid 2018-2019 hunting license.

Officials say names will be drawn randomly. Those selected will be allowed to choose a certain time to hunt over a two-week period at a specific site. They may hunt with a partner, who isn’t required to attend the drawings.

