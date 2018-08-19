National Veterans Memorial and Museum to open in October

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is set to open this fall, with retired U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell to give the keynote address at the dedication ceremony.

The public is invited to attend the Oct. 27 dedication for the $82 million museum and 2.5-acre (1 hectare) memorial grove. The ceremony scheduled to start at 2 p.m. that day will feature veterans whose stories are highlighted in the museum, military leaders and entertainment. The museum will open immediately afterward.

Officials said in a statement this week that the site isn’t a war memorial or military museum, but “will take visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and shared experiences of veterans throughout history.”

Future plans call for an educational online curriculum and an interactive, virtual tour experience.

