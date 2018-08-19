Indians’ Martin Being Released From Hospital After Infection

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is being released from the Cleveland Clinic after being hospitalized because of a life-threatening infection.

Team president Chris Antonetti says Martin was to be released later Sunday.

The 30-year-old Martin became ill following a game on Aug. 8. Doctors determined he had a bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and created toxins that damaged his internal organs, compromising their function.

Antonetti informed the players about Martin’s condition Monday when the team was in Cincinnati. Antonetti, manager Terry Francona and several players visited the hospital Thursday, when Martin was sitting up in a chair and in good spirits.

Antonetti said Martin is eager to return to playing baseball, but there’s no set plan in place. Martin will undergo a series of checkups with doctors this week to monitor his recovery process.

