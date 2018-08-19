Halep Lets Match Point Slip Away, Bertens Rallies For Title

Posted On Sun. Aug 19th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep let a match point slip away in the second-set tiebreaker, and for a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory and the Western & Southern Open title on Sunday.

Playing her first hard-court final, the Dutch clay-court specialist ended of nine straight wins, including the title at Montreal a week earlier.

Halep will be ranked No. 1 through the U.S. Open. She fell to 0-3 in Cincinnati finals.

In the men’s bracket, Novak Djokovic was looking for a breakthrough win against nemesis Roger Federer. Djokovic was 0-5 in Cincinnati, the only ATP Masters 1000 event he hasn’t won. He’d become the first to claim all nine. Federer has won the tournament an unmatched seven times.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company