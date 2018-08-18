Trump Warnings Grow From Forgotten Republicans

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The ranks of the forgotten Republicans are growing.

They are members of Congress, governors and state party leaders who have been left behind by President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Some were forced out. Some chose to leave. Still others continue to serve but do so with a muted voice. They have all been marginalized by a party following its president with extraordinary loyalty, even if he strays from the values and traditions they know and love.

The castaways include people like former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Their diminished roles leave fewer Republican leaders willing to challenge Trump, even as he veers away from free trade, fiscal responsibility and, at times, civility.

