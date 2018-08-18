Scenic Railroad In Ohio Buys Historic Zephyr Railcars

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PENINSULA, Ohio (AP) — A tourist excursion railroad that operates in partnership with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has acquired four railcars dating back to the 1940s.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it purchased the four Zephyr railcars for $1.5 million. They include two passenger railcars offering scenic 360-degree views from a dome, a sleeper car and a passenger car.

Railroad officials say the cars exemplify the glamour of cross-country travel from the 1940s to the 1960s when the California Zephyr train provided service. Its fleet of 77 cars were sold to various companies, private owners or scrapped when the Zephyr ended its run.

The scenic railroad will use the cars for its excursions through the Cuyahoga Valley and the historic Ohio & Erie Canalway in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company