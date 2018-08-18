Ohio Site Allows Searches Of Before- And After-school Care

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is reminding parents it has a website where they can search for before- and after-school care.

ChildCareSearch.Ohio.gov is coordinated by the Ohio Departments of Job and Family Services and Education.

Families can search the site by county, city, ZIP code and program type, or using a five-star-tiered Step Up to Quality rating and improvement system. The system recognizes programs that exceed minimum health and safety standards and promote children’s learning and development.

ODJFS Director Cynthia Dungey (DUHN’-jee) says the site can make a difficult decision easier. It includes listings for home-based care, school-based care and child care centers.

Listed programs serve children of all ages, including infants and preschoolers.

Ohio requires licenses for all programs serving more than three children under two, or more than six older children.

