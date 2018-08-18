Ohio man charged in fatal stabbing of infant daughter

CAMPBELL, Ohio (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter in Ohio.

The Vindicator reports Campbell (CAM’-uhl) police say 29-year-old Marc Anthony Flora was arrested Friday morning after he called police to report his daughter, Jane, was dead.

A police report says Flora told a 911 dispatcher that he blacked out and didn’t know what had happened to her. Officers found the infant on her changing table with a stab wound to the neck. A hunting knife covered in blood lay on the floor.

A second child in the home wasn’t harmed.

Flora is being held on a $500,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. He has a court appearance next Friday.

Campbell is roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

