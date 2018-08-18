Major League Soccer

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

