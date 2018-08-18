Frontier League

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
Evansville 10, Florence 8

Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2

River City 12, Normal 9

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City 3, Washington 2

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

