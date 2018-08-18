Dead Suspects In Father’s Death Called Reclusive, Paranoid

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio police chief says two adult brothers suspected of killing their father and then fatally shooting themselves during a SWAT standoff were reclusive and paranoid, had no jobs and lived in a home their father had bought for them.

Kevin Nietert, police chief in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid, says he can only speculate why 31-year-old Michael Warn and 29-year-old Mark Warn would have killed 59-year-old Dr. Richard Warn at the podiatrist’s home in Beachwood, an upscale Cleveland suburb.

Richard Warn was found dead by his wife Aug. 9. A SWAT team went to the brothers’ South Euclid home the next night with detectives to serve a search warrant. The brothers opened fire and were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds about 12 hours later.

