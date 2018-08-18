Bertens Tops Kvitova, Advances To Finals In Cincinnati

Posted On Sat. Aug 18th, 2018
MASON, Ohio (AP) — advanced to her first Western & Southern Open final on Saturday, wearing down 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for a chance at her second title of the season.

Bertens is an unexpected finalist, winning only one match during three previous appearances in Cincinnati. Her only title this season was at Charleston.

Top-ranked Simona Halep plays later, trying to reach the finals for the third time. She has never won a Cincinnati title.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic highlight the men’s semifinals, needing a win on Saturday to play each other for the title. Federer is trying for a record eighth Cincinnati title. Djokovic is trying to win the tournament for the first time.

