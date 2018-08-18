Authorities search for suspect who ran over man at rest stop

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect who ran over and killed a man he had been arguing with at an interstate rest area between Akron and Cleveland is being sought by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol says murder and aggravated robbery warrants have been obtained for 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr., of Dolgeville, New York. The patrol says Randall ran over 42-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted, with Reichard’s heavy-duty pickup truck Friday night at a rest area on Interstate 77 in Bath Township.

The truck was later found in a downtown Cleveland parking lot.

Randall is described as 6-feet-1, 245 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a large dark beard. Troopers say he should be considered dangerous.

