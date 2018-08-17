Police: 2 Teens Injured In ATV Crash Involving Car

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Officials in southeastern Ohio say two teenagers riding an all-terrain vehicle were injured when they crashed into a car.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and a girl were riding an ATV Thursday afternoon in Miami Township when they collided with a car that was pulling out of a driveway.

Police say the boy and his passenger were taken to an area hospital. Authorities say the boy wasn’t conscious when first responders arrived. The driver of the car and their passenger weren’t injured.

Police say both teens weren’t wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Under state law, it’s illegal to operate an ATV on public roadways. The crash is under investigation.

