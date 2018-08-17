MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio clears 2 more medical marijuana processors, 2 more labs

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Department of Commerce says it’s made additional progress in ramping up Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

The state issued provisional licenses Friday to two more processors and two more testing labs.

This brings to nine the number of processors that have met state minimum standards to process plants into marijuana-infused products for use by people with physician recommendations.

The two new processors are Green Investment Partners, of Columbus, and Standard Wellness Company, of Gibsonburg in Sandusky County.

Spokeswoman Kerry Francis said four more processor applications are in process.

Columbus-based Battelle Memorial Institute and North Coast Testing Laboratories, of Streetsboro in Portage County, bring the number of authorized testing labs to four.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in 2016 but won’t meet a Sept. 8 target for making it available to patients.

