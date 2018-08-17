MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Admits To Stealing Grandparents' ID, Getting Loans

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A 30-year-old New York man who pleaded guilty to identity theft charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania has admitted to using his relatives’ IDs to steal more than $170,000 in cash and personal loans in his home state.

The Citizen of Auburn that Raymond Tortorello Jr., of Seneca Falls, pleaded guilty Thursday in Cayuga County Court to four counts of identity theft.

He admitted to using his grandparent’s identities to take more than $20,000 in cash and obtain more than $150,000 in loans from a bank.

Tortorello’s attorney said he has pleaded guilty to similar charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania and owes additional restitution in those states.

He’s expected to be sentenced Nov. 15 to probation and .

