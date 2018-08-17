Frontier Airlines to add service from Ohio to Florida

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
CLEVELAND (AP) — Frontier Airlines has announced that it is adding nonstop service from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio to West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the airline says the twice-weekly flight to Palm Beach International Airport will operate seasonally, starting in November and ending in the spring. Frontier says the route could become permanent if there is enough demand for it.

The Denver-based airline ended its Columbus to Las Vegas nonstop services and limited routes between Columbus and Denver earlier this year. In April, it added nonstop service to Austin, Texas.

Frontier earlier this week announced new nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to West Palm Beach and Sarasota in Florida and to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

