MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

AP Source: No Deal For Browns, Dez Bryant But Talks Continue

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent Dez Bryant concluded his visit with the Browns without agreeing to a contract, but “conversations continue.”

The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The former star receiver for the Cowboys and his agent met with Cleveland officials for the second straight day.

One of the NFL’s top receivers the past eight seasons, Bryant was cut by Dallas in April. The Browns, despite coming off a 0-16 season, are intriguing to Bryant.

Cleveland has significantly upgraded its talent. If Bryant signs, the Browns would have three Pro Bowlers — Bryant, Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon — on their roster. Gordon is away from the team to deal with health issues.

___

More AP NFL: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Tailgating | Guy Fieri & Parade Magazine!

Tailgating w/Guy Fieri in Parade!

RT Weekend Edition of August 18th!

Back to School Entertainment | RT Weekend 8/18

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company