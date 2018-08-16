State Awards $1.1M To Help Protect Firefighters’ Health

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 Ohio fire departments will share $1.1 million in grants intended to help protect firefighters from carcinogens and other health hazards encountered in their work.

The Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation said Wednesday that it has awarded the money under the bureau’s Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant Program.

The funds will help departments buy safety gear, exhaust systems and specialized washing machines. The machines are used to help clean off harmful residue that can collect on firefighters’ gear during a blaze. The bureau says some residue can cause cancer, respiratory disease and other health issues.

The grant program provides a 5-to-1 match up to $15,000 for employers with annual payroll of at least $500,000. No match is required for employers with less than $500,000 in payroll.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company