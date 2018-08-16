Ohio High Court Won’t Hear Appeal From Dismantled E-school

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court dealt a big blow to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow with a ruling last week and now it has decided it won’t hear another appeal that had been filed by the same dismantled online charter school.

In that appeal, ECOT argued the State Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Act when deciding to order that the massive school repay $60 million in state funding in a dispute over how student participation was tallied. The court Wednesday declined to hear the case.

Last week, the court sided with the state in a separate and closely watched ECOT case, ruling Ohio had authority to calculate the school’s funding using participation data, not just enrollment.

The state says ECOT had over 11,000 students when it closed in January.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

How America Lives | Parade Magazine #1 weekly!

How America Lives: Creative Housing | Parade 8/12

Spry Living August Magazine issue

Spry Living August Magazine

Fostoria's Weekend Edition for Sat. Aug. 11th

The RT Weekend 8/11

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company