Church Sex Scandal: Abuse Victims Want A Full Reckoning

Posted On Wed. Aug 15th, 2018
Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst.

But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning, leading victims to wonder if the church will ever truly take responsibility or be held accountable.

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, many dioceses have been forced to come clean by aggressive plaintiffs’ attorneys, assertive prosecutors or relentless journalists.

Dioceses in Boston; Los Angeles; Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Denver; San Diego; Louisville, Kentucky; and Dallas have all paid multimillion-dollar settlements to victims.

Still, only about 40 of the nearly 200 dioceses in the U.S. have released lists of priests accused of abusing children, and there have been only nine investigations by a prosecutor or grand jury of a Catholic diocese or archdiocese in the U.S. That is according to the advocacy group BishopAccountability.org.

