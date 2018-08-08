Dad accused of leaving 1-year-old in cart pleads not guilty

Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of leaving his 1-year-old daughter in a shopping cart at a store parking lot has pleaded not guilty to a child endangering charge.

Clark County Municipal Court officials say 48-year-old Patrick Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday.

The Springfield News-Sun reports court records show a woman called 911 Monday after finding the crying child in the cart at a store parking lot. The records show Reynolds told Springfield police he pushed the cart next to his car by the cart corral while loading groceries into his vehicle. The Springfield man said he was gone about “three minutes,” when he realized he had left his daughter in the cart and drove back.

A message seeking comment was left for Reynolds’ attorney.

