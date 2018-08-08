Browns rookie WR Callaway had bullets, gun parts in car

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
David Dermer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie receiver Antonio Callaway had bullets and gun parts in his car when he was cited for marijuana possession.

Dash-camera video obtained by TMZ shows an officer asking Callaway to step out of his vehicle after the officer smells marijuana following a routine traffic stop. Callaway cooperates, and later one officer tells his partner that he became “real nervous” when he found the bullets and a strap for a Glock handgun in the vehicle.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway stretches during NFL football training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Callaway was cited for marijuana possession, the latest drama for one of the team’s wide receivers. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The officer asks Callaway about the gun and the fourth-round pick says he has one but it’s in Florida.

There is no mention of the ammunition or gun parts in the report filed by Strongsville, Ohio police. The AP has requested the dash-cam video.

Callaway, who had several off-field issues in college, was given a ticket after a “small amount” of marijuana was found.

A Browns spokesman said Callaway is traveling with the team for Thursday’s exhibition against the New York Giants.

https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

