Homeless Disperse From Downtown Camp After Order

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street have dispersed under a judge’s order.

There were few remnants of their encampment on a rainy Tuesday morning, a day after the order was issued. A Hamilton County judge on Monday approved the prosecutor’s request for a temporary restraining order requiring removal of tent cities in the central business district. That order came after city officials closed the camp Friday to sanitize it, but homeless individuals returned with their tents soon after cleaning crews left.

Homeless advocates say they’re trying to connect people with resources and places to stay.

Some authorities cited drug and health issues in calling for removal of high-profile encampments near entertainment areas including two stadiums and an arena.

A hearing on Monday’s order is scheduled Aug. 20.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company