Cincinnati Police Hope New App Will Keep Communities Safe

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Police Department hopes its new phone app will help residents stay safe and better communicate with police.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says the free app will provide crime alerts for each of the city’s neighborhoods. Eliot says residents can use the app to submit anonymous tips with photographs and videos. The app will include alerts for floods and road closures as well.

Isaac says many adults connect through social media. He says the app is an opportunity to continue building community relationships and

Cincinnati will continue using its “Fix it Cincy!” app for public service requests.

The new app is available in both the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company