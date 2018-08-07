Cavs Acquire Forward Sam Dekker From Clippers

Posted On Tue. Aug 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dekker, a first-round pick by Houston in 2015, averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds as a reserve in 73 games last season for the Clippers. The 6-foot-9 Dekker figures to get more minutes with the Cavaliers, who are revamping their roster following superstar LeBron James’ departure as a free agent.

Dekker starred at Wisconsin before he was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Rockets three years ago. He played in four postseason games for Houston in 2017, averaging 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The 24-year-old will earn $2.76 million this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer.

As part of the trade, the Cavaliers will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko to the Clippers. The Cavaliers will also receive the rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations.

___

More AP NBA: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade with Rob Lowe

Parade 'Mr. Sunshine' Rob Lowe 8/5

Fostoria's RT Weekend August 4th

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition 8/4

Relish August Back-To-School

Relish 'Dinner in 20!' | Back-to-School issue

Weekend Times from the RT July 28th!

RT Weekend July 28th Edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company