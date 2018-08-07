Authorities: 1 dead after wrong-way crash in eastern Indiana

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way driver from Ohio caused a crash on an interstate in eastern Indiana that left the driver of another vehicle dead.

The crash happened late Monday along Interstate 70 near New Castle. Indiana State Police say the Henry County sheriff’s office was responding to a report of a wrong-way driver in the roadway’s eastbound lanes when deputies came upon the crash.

Police say 55-year-old Phaedra Winters of Huber Heights, Ohio, was heading the wrong way when her car collided head-on with another vehicle. Police say the driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Chase Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Winters was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple fractures. The drivers of two other vehicles went off the roadway to avoid the crash.

