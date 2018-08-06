MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jury Recommends Death In Convicted Killer Resentencing

Posted On Mon. Aug 6th, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty in a convicted serial killer’s resentencing in the slayings of two Ohio teenage girls.

A Hamilton County jury in Cincinnati made its recommendation Monday in 49-year-old Anthony Kirkland’s case.

Kirkland’s attorney argued Kirkland was sexually, physically and mentally abused as a child and his life should be spared. The prosecutor sought the death penalty, citing the “human carnage” committed.

Jurors could have recommended life in prison. A judge will decide whether to follow their recommendation.

Kirkland was sentenced to death in 2010 for slaying 14-year-old Casonya Crawford and 13-year-old Esme Kenney. Authorities say he strangled them and burned their bodies. Ohio’s Supreme Court overturned that sentence.

Kirkland is serving a life sentence for killing two women.

A message was left for Kirkland’s attorney.

